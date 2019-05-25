News

Chitotela’s status no hindrance, says ACC

May 25, 2019
1 Min Read
CHITOTELA

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela’s continued stay in office while being investigated for alleged corruption has not affected inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said in an interview yesterday that the investigative wing is not in any way deterred from carrying out independent investigations into corruption allegations against Mr Chitotela.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1