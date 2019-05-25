Chitotela’s status no hindrance, says ACC

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela’s continued stay in office while being investigated for alleged corruption has not affected inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said in an interview yesterday that the investigative wing is not in any way deterred from carrying out independent investigations into corruption allegations against Mr Chitotela.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/