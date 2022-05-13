Chitotela sues ACC

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela has dragged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and 11 others to the Lusaka High Court over his arrest on what he believes is already a settled matter. Mr Chitotela is seeking leave to start contempt proceedings against ACC and its officers as advised by his legal counsels. According to a statement in support of originating notion of motion and ex parte summons for leave to commence contempt of court proceedings, he cited ACC as first respondent while the commission's acting director Silumesi Muchula is the first alleged contemnor. Other contemnors are Ivor Mukwanka, Dorothy Cheelo, Glenda Mungalaba, Raymond Chiboola, Stella Mulenga, Martin Mayembe, Gift Tembo, Kopano Chilembo, Queen Chibwe and Edwin Mbewe. Mr Chitotela said he appeared in court on May 5, 2022, where an indictment with the same charges as those in the settlement agreement was presented before magistrate Jenifer Bwalya. He said subsequent to his apprehension and arrest over property suspected to be proceeds of crime, ACC released a statement on the same, adding that the commission U-turned on the settlement agreement. On May 3 he was apprehended in Kawambwa where he was scheduled to appear in court the following day and was whisked to