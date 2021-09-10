Chitotela defends tenure

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING his appointment as Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, one of the first things Charles Milupi did was to assure the nation that the time for overpriced projects is up. It is not surprising, perhaps. There is a general perception that most of the construction projects undertaken by the Patriotic Front (PF) administration as it sought to implement its infrastructure development agenda on which it seemed to have staked its legacy, were overpriced. But Ronald Chitotela, who was one of those to hold the post of Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development under former President Edgar Lungu, says if there were any projects that were overpriced, then it was certainly not under his watch. And if indeed any happened during his time as minister, then it is the technocrats who should be answerable. Mr Chitotela, who retained his Pambashe Parliamentary seat in last month's general election, said it was