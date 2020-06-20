Chitotela calls for transparency

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

PROVINCIAL administrations in Southern and Western provinces should be transparent in the distribution of personal protective equipment donated for the Kavango Zambezi Trans-frontier Conservation (KAZA) area.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says the hygiene materials will be given to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife and communities in Kazungula, Mwandi, Sesheke and Sioma districts.

The minister was speaking yesterday when Peace Parks Foundation and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia handed over the items worth K400,000.

“I want to emphasis on transparency in the distribution of the donated items. As a ministry, we will pass them on to the provincial administrations to distribute to the CLICK TO READ MORE