STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has been arrested again and charged with nine counts of possessing and concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr Chitotela, 47, was first arrested on February 5 this year for allegedly concealing property number 148 of farm 50A in Makeni and another one in Ibex Hill.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/