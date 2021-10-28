Chitimukulu rebuff claims dismissed

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema did not refuse to visit the Chitimukulu of the Bemba as insinuated by some sectors because he merely made a stopover at Kasama Airport en route to Chinsali. United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hichilema’s working visit was scheduled for Chinsali in Muchinga Province, where he went to honour freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, among others. Addressing the media yesterday, Mr Mweetwa said while in Chinsali, the President interacted with chiefs Chikwanda and Mukwikile who represent the traditional leadership in the province. “The President did not go to Northern Province to visit, he went to Chinsali, which is in Muchinga. In Kasama, it was just the presidential jet that stopped to land because that is where the airport is, for him (the President) to get on a helicopter into Chinsali, which has no airport. “Some surrogates of the Patriotic Front, in their usual typical way that they don’t see anything good about President HH [Hichilema], have CLICK TO READ MORE