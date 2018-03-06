Chitimukulu hails State

ZANIS Reports

PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu has commended Government for prioritising implementation of poverty reduction programmes in rural areas.

He said Government should be commended for making strides in improving the welfare of the under-privileged by coming up with initiatives aimed at reducing household poverty.

The Mwinelubemba said this yesterday when a team of officers from the fisheries department and ward councillors paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi.

The team was at his palace to brief him on the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project.

He thanked Government for selecting Mungwi to be among the first five districts in the country which will benefit from the aquaculture project.

The traditional leader was optimistic that the project will not only empower fish farmers but…