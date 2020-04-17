Chitembeya against emergency meeting, withdrawal of cases

MULWANDA LUPIYA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Ndola

Ndola FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice presidential aspirant Henschel Chitembeya is against both the holding of the emergency general meeting and withdrawal of court cases in order to resolve wrangles in local football administration.

Chitembeya believes the emergency meeting may not achieve anything as it will only serve as another platform for warring parties to have a go at each other.

The former FAZ committee member also wants the court cases to reach their logical conclusions.

As part of a precondition to the calling of the emergency meeting to be chaired by an independent person and not FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, who is an interested party, those with court cases such as Damiano Mutale and Elijah “Shenko” Chileshe agreed to withdraw CLICK TO READ MORE