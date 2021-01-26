Chisokone makeover turns white elephant

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

CHISOKONE Market, arguably one of the largest trading places on the Copperbelt, is a commercial hub for the city of Kitwe. Located in Kitwe’s central business district, Chisokone is not only a trading space, many call it an industry.

Chisokone Market traces its origins to the early 1970s when the facility’s Green Market, which is gazetted, was a small trading place where people sold fruits, sardines and fish.

The market started expanding in the early 1990s when Kitwe City Council (KCC) removed street vendors from the central business district and temporarily allocated them a trading place at what is now known as Chisokone.

From the early 1990s to date, Chisokone Market has grown to accommodate thousands of traders dealing in different types of merchandise such as vegetables, second-hand clothes, hardware and furniture among others.

Over the years, efforts by the council to remove illegal traders around Chisokone Green Market has failed due to alleged political influence.

The market is an important trading centre because it is a source of income for thousands of Kitwe residents in the informal sector.

Be it fresh or dry foods, grocery needs, gardening and hardware, clothing and furniture, restaurants and salons, Chisokone caters for almost every category of buyers.

With formal employment becoming scarce nowadays, it is not surprising that the demand for trading spaces at Chisokone has CLICK TO READ MORE