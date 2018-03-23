Chishimba Kambwili faces 39 offences

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili with 37 counts of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage.

This was after Mr Kambwili was arrested and detained at Woodlands Police Station around 11:30 hours yesterday.

ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame told journalists that the arrest follows the commission’s investigations into allegations of corruption against Mr Kambwili.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/