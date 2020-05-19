Chisamba wanders home to Zanaco

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

AFTER snubbing North-Western Province-based side Lumwana Radiants at the last minute, 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winner Chisamba Lungu is returning home to rejoin his former side Zanaco.

Last week, Chisamba had travelled to Solwezi understandably to finalise the deal with Lumwana Radiants and the Patrick Phiri-tutored side thought they had captured one of the most entertaining midfielders in the country.

But the player, who terminated his two-year deal at Nkana with six months to go, is said to have a change of mind at the last minute and the move has now collapsed.

Lumwana secretary Paul Mkandawire told Sports Mail that talks between the club and the player have