Chisamba Lungu’s as good as a Banker

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE Lumwana Radiants are still keeping the draft of Chisamba Lungu’s contract hoping the 2012 Africa Cup winner, who had virtually concluded negotiations with them, could return and put ink to paper on the dotted lines, Zanaco believe the player is as good as a Banker.

Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda says with most parts of the transfer procedures having been completed, including medicals, Chisamba should be completing his move to Sunset Stadium anytime.

“What is only remaining now is for him to sign the contract,” Kananda said.

Chisamba had earlier trekked to Lumwana after leaving Nkana, with sources at the North-Western Province side confirming to Sports Mail that