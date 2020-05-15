Chisamba heads to Lumwana

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

DAYS after terminating his two year contract with glamour side Nkana, former international midfielder Chisamba Lungu is heading to the North-Western Province to join Lumwana Radiants.

Chisamba left Nkana last week after failing to settle in Wusakile mainly due to a long-term injury that kept him out of action for close to a year.

Sources have informed Sports Mail that the 2012 Africa Cup winner was scheduled to complete the deal with the Patrick Phiricoached side yesterday.

The source said Chisamba has been having a series of meetings with Lumwana and the two parties were close to agreeing terms.