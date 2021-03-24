Chipolopolo will unleash attack

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

COACH Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the Chipolopolo will unleash an all-out attack in tomorrow’s must-win 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria, who will be without star striker Riyad Mahrez and four others.

Micho has 12 foreign-based players that include the in-form Austrian duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu and Poland-based midfielder Lubambo Musonda among others ahead of the match set to kick off at 21:00 hours at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

According to Algerian online publication DZfoot.com, Micho told Radio Algérie Internationale that he will take the match to the Algerians in view of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

"We are entering a difficult and decisive phase of qualifying for CAN 2022 by being last in Group H but the best way to test our strength is to face the reigning African champion, a formidable formation that we are impatient to meet. We will bravely play our