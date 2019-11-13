Chipolopolo unfazed by African champs

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DESPITE facing two-time African champions Algeria, who won their second title only four months ago, the Chipolopolo are unfazed by tomorrow’s meeting with Algeria in Blida, a town located 45km south-west of the capital Algiers.

Both technical advisor George Lwandamina and team captain Kabaso Chongo were yesterday waxing lyrical about their chances against the Desert Foxes, who have the likes of English Premiership side Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez in their ranks.