Chipolopolo to play three friendlies in one week

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AS international football on the continent nears, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredjovic has unveiled a compacted training road map ahead of the November Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana and the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament set for Cameroon in January.

The tight programme will see the Chipolopolo playing three international friendly matches within a space of one week when the preparations heighten next month.

According to Micho, the Chipolopolo will host an unnamed team on October 8 and travel to South Africa three days later to face the Bafana Bafana before finally meeting Kenya on October 13.

Micho said the game against South Africa will be played in Rustenburg and among the foreign-based players in his team, seven will come from Europe while the other