Chipolopolo to camp in West Africa for AfCON qualifier

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will set base in a West African country to intensify preparations ahead of the crucial 2023 Africa Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast next month. Zambia have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup for an unprecedented three times in a role and FAZ is hoping that the Chipolopolo could end the drought this time around. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga confirmed the development yesterday; however, he could not state the country in which the Chipolopolo will camp.

Kamanga said the team will head to West Africa soon after playing India on May 23 in an international friendly match.

He said the association has also lined a number of friendly matches against a number of West African opponents but did not name the teams Zambia will play, though Ghana and Benin are reportedly among them. He said the national team will use local players in the match against India but is hoping that foreign-based players will be available by the time the team play West African teams. "We have already laid out an intensive programme that will