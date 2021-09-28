Chipolopolo to camp in Cameroon

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has arranged a three-day camp in Cameroon for the Chipolopolo ahead of the back to back Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the camp in West Africa is part of preparations for the national team for the crucial games against Zalang Nacional.

Zambia will be away to Equatorial Guinea on October 7 before hosting the West Africans three days later at National Heroes Stadium.

He said securing foreign camping for Zambia is part of the association’s commitment to qualifying the team for the World Cup.

Kamanga said FAZ settled for Cameroon because of its proximity to Equatorial Guinea, where Zambia will play the first leg.

“We have arranged an international camp for the Chipolopolo in Cameroon as part of our commitment to quality preparations for the team. Cameroon is particularly strategic as it is an hour’s flight from Equatorial Guinea and similar weather conditions to help the CLICK TO READ MORE