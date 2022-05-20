Chipolopolo talk gunning down Elephants

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

NATIONAL team players are targeting victory over Ivory Coast to start the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race with a bang. Defender Benedict Chepeshi said beginning the campaign on June 3 with a win will be a huge boost to the Chipolopolo’s aspiration of returning to the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing three times in a row. Zambia’s last appearance at the continental showpiece was in 2015 when the tournament was held in Equatorial Guinea and failed to qualify for the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions in Gabon, Egypt and Cameroon respectively. Chepeshi said Ivory Coast is a big team with good players, but the Chipolopolo will be motivated by the fact that Zambia beat the West Africans in the final of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations to lift a maiden trophy. Zambia overcame Ivory Coast 8-7 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes in Libreville, Gabon, on February 12, 2012. Chepeshi, however, said they will CLICK TO READ MORE