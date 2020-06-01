Chipolopolo striker wanted for assaulting girlfriend

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO and Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga is reportedly a wanted man by police after failing to appear in court on Tuesday for assaulting his girlfriend, Zinhle Khumalo, in front of their child.

According to the South African publication Sunday Sun, Shonga was arrested after beating up Zinhle at a townhouse in Midrand, after she found him with another woman last week on Sunday.

According to Zinhle‘s police statement, she met Shonga walking with another woman, who also lives in her complex. A confrontation then occurred with Shonga, who also lives in the same complex.

Shonga reportedly followed her into her flat where he started beating her and was stopped by neighbours after they heard Zinhle crying out for help.

"On Sunday 24-05-2020, early in the morning, I was at my complex (Sandridge Heights), walking toward my house when I noticed my boyfriend