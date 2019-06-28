Chipolopolo stint setback – Sven

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THERE is certainly no love lost between Sven Vandenbroeck and his former employers the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) (FAZ) with the Belgian describing his eight month stint as Chipolopolo coach as a setback in his career.

After parting ways with FAZ in an acrimonious manner, some at Football House would have probably given an arm and leg to have him out earlier than was the case, but now, it turns out the feeling was mutual. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/