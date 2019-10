ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA have remained static on the Coca-Cola FIFA world rankings while next month’s 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations opponents Algeria have dropped to 38th globally and fourth on the continent.

According to the rankings released in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday, the Chipolopolo have maintained the 81st position in the world and 17th in Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/