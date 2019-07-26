Chipolopolo start CHAN campaign

ALEX NJOVU, Francistown, Botswana

FORTY eight days after beating Botswana 1-0 in the final of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup, the neighbours renew tonight their rivalry this time in the 2020 Cameroon Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg.

The match, set for Francistown Sports Complex, will be the 18th meeting between the sides dating back to 1982.