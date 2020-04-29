Chipolopolo star Mwepu says World Cup dream must come true

KITWE/LUSAKA – At 22 years old, there was no idea or rumour of Enock Mwepu being born at the time, but the Chipolopolo midfielder has heard all about the exploits of the country’s soccer heroes who died in the Gabon air crash 27 years ago.

The team died on the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Libreville, Gabon, on their way to play a World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The general consensus is that that team would have gone to bigger things, including qualifying for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

While there have been other close attempts since then to clinch qualification to the world’s biggest soccer showpiece, Mwepu believes getting the Chipolopolo to finally play at the World Cup will be the best way to honour the team that died.

“That’s the only way we can honour our heroes,” the midfielder, who plays for Austrian side RB Salzburg, says. “We have to do everything it will take for us to qualify, regardless of our past failures. This time it’s about dying a little for mother Zambia and playing for our heroes.”

Mwepu, who is one of the biggest prospects for the Chipolopolo alongside his RB Salzburg compatriot Patson Daka, says he heard a lot of stories about the players from