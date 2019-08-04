Sport

Chipolopolo stagger

August 4, 2019
ZAMBIA striker Twiza Chaibela (right) tries to dribble past Botswana defender Fortunate Thulare during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) second roung return leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Zambia won 3-2. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka
ZAMBIA 3 BOTSWANA 2
SUBSTITUTE Bruce Musakanya yesterday came from the bench to score the winning goal as Zambia overcame a determined Botswana side and advance to the last round of the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying series.
With the scores at 2-2, Botswana were on their way to causing an upset but Musakanya had the last laugh.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

