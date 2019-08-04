Chipolopolo stagger

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 3 BOTSWANA 2

SUBSTITUTE Bruce Musakanya yesterday came from the bench to score the winning goal as Zambia overcame a determined Botswana side and advance to the last round of the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying series.

With the scores at 2-2, Botswana were on their way to causing an upset but Musakanya had the last laugh.