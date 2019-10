STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

LEADING 1-0 from the first leg, a goalless draw, any scoring stalemate or indeed a victory against eSwatini at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today will be enough for the Chipolopolo.

Zambia’s qualification to the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be its fourth at the tournament reserved for only locally-based players.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/