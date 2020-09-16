‘Chipolopolo should give all’

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FORMER international defender Joseph Musonda has implored Chipolopolo players to summon their best abilities when they don national colours in a bid to revive the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying ambitions.

Musonda, who featured for the national team from 2000 to 2014 and was capped 113 times, said in an interview from Kitwe yesterday that with the right attitude, Zambia could qualify for the 2022 Cameroon finals.

After losing 5-0 to Algeria away and 2-1 to Zimbabwe at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia are bottom of Group H.

Algeria, the African champions, have six points, two better than Zimbabwe, and Botswana are third with a CLICK TO READ MORE