Chipolopolo seek to extend dominance over Elephants

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SEVEN years after squaring it off in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Libreville, Gabon, Zambia and Ivory Coast today renew their rivalry when they face off in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Zambia beat Didier Drogba-captained Ivory Coast 8-7 on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time and extra-time to lift a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/