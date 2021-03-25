Chipolopolo seek to avenge Blida 5-0 Africa Cup qualifier defeat

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will tonight need to produce some magical moments to beat champions Algeria and remain in contention for a place at the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon next year.

Beating Algeria is obviously a huge task but it is not insurmountable because the Chipolopolo have done it before almost with the same players only about four years ago during the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying series.

With Wedson Nyirenda at the helm, Zambia defeated the Desert Foxes 3-1 in the first leg in Lusaka, with Brian Mwila scoring a brace while Enock Mwepu contributed a goal.

Zambia triumphed again in the return match in Constantine via Patson Daka’s lone strike.

However, the last meeting between the two sides on November 14, 2019 turned out to be disastrous for CLICK TO READ MORE