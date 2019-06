ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will tonight seek ending Zimbabwe’s dominance when the Siamese twins clash in a Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup semi-final match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Zimbabwe have dominated in COSAFA competitions winning four times from eight meetings while Zambia have triumphed on two occasions and two matches have ended in stalemates.