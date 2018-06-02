Chipolopolo seek 5th COSAFA title

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

WHEN Zambia first lifted the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) title in 1997, they had to avoid defeat against Namibia in what was a round-robin format of the tournament.As they begin the hunt for the fifth title, the Chipolopolo will have to first go past Namibia today at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

It is an interesting encounter in which Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping to become the first Zambian coach to record a win against Namibia in the COSAFA competition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/