Chipolopolo out to complete task

August 3, 2019
NATIONAL team players training at Old Francistown Stadium recently. PICTURE: SYDNEY MUNGALA/FOOTBALL ASSOXIATION OF ZAMBIA

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka
HAVING failed to score in the first leg, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate in Francistown, the first task for Zambia in today’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against Botswana will be to score.
But even that will be meaningless in the event that the Zebras manage the same number of goals as Zambia in the second round return fixture at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

