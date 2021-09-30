Chipolopolo off to Douala for international camp

LUSAKA – The Chipolopolo boys yesterday left for Douala, Cameroon, for an international camp ahead of the back-to-back clashes with Equatorial Guinea in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fourteen local players and the technical bench have headed to Cameroon aboard Ethiopian Airlines, with foreign-based players expected to join camp in Douala.

The weeklong international camp has been organised to ensure that the team acclimatises with the weather that is similar to the conditions in Equatorial Guinea.

Zambia will be away to Equatorial Guinea on October 7 before hosting the Nzalang Nacional three days later at National Heroes Stadium.

Zambia lies second in Group B with three points while Tunisia tops the pool with six points.

Guinea are third and sit on the same points with Zambia with an inferior goal difference, with Mauritania at the