ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NIGER 1 ZAMBIA 1

ZAMBIA last night failed to hold on to the lead when they conceded a late goal to Niger in an international friendly at General Seyin Kaunlche Stadium in Niamey.

Midfielder Clatous Chama put Zambia ahead on 72 minutes and with three minutes to full time, Niger striker Maossa Maazou equalised.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/