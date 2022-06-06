Chipolopolo need to show character against Comoros’

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

SMARTING from a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, national team players on Saturday night felt part of their burden lifted when they returned home to a thunderous welcome by the Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZSFA) brass band. The band led by patron Peter Makembo braved the cold to welcome the Chipolopolo, who touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 23:30 hours aboard a chartered flight. Skipper Enock Mwepu said the support from ZSFA has lifted their morale ahead of tomorrow’s must-win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group H tie against Comoros Island. “Fans are obviously disappointed as well because playing at this level, you have to show your quality, you have to show how good you are as a team and I think we did not show that spirit, that character,” Mwepu said in an interview. “Going forward, I mean on Tuesday (tomorrow) against Comoros, we have to show more character, more attitude. We have to win and hopefully get the three points and make the fans happy.” He said the game against Comoros is one of the toughest they will play. Comoros beat Lesotho 2-0 in Moroni on Friday and they have three points at par with leaders Ivory Coast. Zambia and Lesotho have nothing. “It will not be easy playing Comoros and I think it is the toughest match that we will play as CLICK TO READ MORE