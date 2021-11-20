Chipolopolo: Moving forward requires learning, application of lessons

FRANKLYN MALAMBO, Mpulungu

ANOTHER cycle of waiting begins as not even the 14th time of asking could bring any luck as far as qualification to the FIFA World Cup is concerned.

Once again, it was a mile too long to walk and here I look at where it went wrong and possibly how the team can rise from its most recent mortification.

When the draws for the 2022 World Cup qualifications were made 22 months ago, there was an aura of positivity as the group in which Zambia was drawn looked fairly friendly. Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea were to provide resistance and the thought was that only Tunisia would be the railing to get to the other side.

As expectedly feared, Tunisia won the group finishing six points ahead of Zambia to further demonstrate the gulf in levels at which both teams are and point to the fact that we got certain things wrong.

For starters, the coaching situation was not well handled and it was one of the reasons we couldn’t make it to the next round. If I may take you back a bit, Micho was hired with two targets, qualification to the AfCON (he joined a third into the qualifiers) and Qatar but by the time he was leaving 17 months later, he had not CLICK TO READ MORE