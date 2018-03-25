Football

Chipolopolo misfire

March 25, 2018
1 Min Read
BAFANA Bafana players hoist the trophy after winning the Four-Nation tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MULWANDA LUPYIA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
ZAMBIA 0 SOUTH AFRICA 2
ON THE evidence of the Four-Nation tournament, the jury is still out on whether coach Wedson Nyirenda is the right man to take Zambia forward with the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resuming in September.
After a less-than impressive outing in the game against Zimbabwe, in which the team had to twice come from behind, Nyirenda opted to start with an unchanged line-up.
It was poor judgement on his part.

