Chipolopolo misfire

MULWANDA LUPYIA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

ZAMBIA 0 SOUTH AFRICA 2

ON THE evidence of the Four-Nation tournament, the jury is still out on whether coach Wedson Nyirenda is the right man to take Zambia forward with the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resuming in September.

After a less-than impressive outing in the game against Zimbabwe, in which the team had to twice come from behind, Nyirenda opted to start with an unchanged line-up.

It was poor judgement on his part.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/