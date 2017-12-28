Chipolopolo manager Chibuye dropped

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team manager Chris Chibuye has been dropped and replaced with Hastings Ndovi, 16 days before the African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicks off in Morocco.

Apart from Chibuye, equipment manager Gerald Sakala has also been relieved of his duties.

The duo that was with the team in camp at Cool Breeze Lodge in Lusaka was relieved shortly before departure for Mongu yesterday.

Ndovi has had a stint as manager at the under-17, 20 and 23 levels.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/