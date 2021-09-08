Chipolopolo lose to Tunisia in 2022 World Cup qualifier

MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZAMBIA 0 TUNISIA 2

ON JUNE 11, 1989 when Zambia faced Tunisia in a 1990 Italy World Cup qualifier, the KK11, as the national team was fondly known, beat the Arabs 1-0 at a packed Independence Stadium in Lusaka.

Midfielder Derby Makinka, who was among 18 players that died in the 1993 Gabon air crash, scored a scorcher from outside the box to silence Tunisia.

The Tunisians won the return leg 1-0.

Tunisia went on to top Group D with seven points to qualify for the 1990 World Cup finals.

Zambia and Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) were tied with six points but the former had a better goal aggregate. Morocco were