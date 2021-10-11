Chipolopolo lose sight of Qatar

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Heroes Stadium,Lusaka.

Zambia 1 E/Guinea 1

ZAMBIA were made to pay for their wastefulness with a 1-all draw against Equatorial Guinea, effectively ending their chance to remain in contention for a place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fashion Sakala's 63rd minute goal was cancelled by Fredrico Nchama nine minutes from time to kick out Zambia from the race, rendering the last two games a mere formality. Despite the failures that the senior team has recorded in the recent past, the atmosphere at Heroes Stadium proved that Zambians still care about their team. The 60,000-seater stadium may have not been full to capacity, but the match attracted a good crowd which cheered the team throughout the match. The stage was set. Beston Chambeshi made three changes from the game that played in Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, with Emmanuel Banda, Rarry Bwalya and Kelvin Mubanga coming in for suspended trio of Dickson Chapa, Prince Mumba and Patson Daka respectively. Bwalya justified his inclusion by bossing the midfield. Zambia had the first sight at goal through Thandi Mwape, but the TP Mazembe defender's shot was easily collected by Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Zambia were enjoying a fair share of possession in the opening exchanges but were let down by misplaced passes. In the 9th minute, Jose Dicombo floated a deadly ball in the Zambian box, but the danger was cleared by Mwape for Zambia to survive. Three minutes later, Equatorial Guinea threatened, with skipper Emilio Lopez shooting from