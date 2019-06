ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi is worried that defender Ziyo Tembo and midfielder Donashano Malama will miss Sunday’s friendly against Morocco due to injuries.

Chambeshi said in an interview from Marrakech, Morocco, yesterday that Tembo and Malama are the backbone of the team that he has travelled with.