Chipolopolo in pros boost

ROBINSON KUNDA,Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Aljosa Asanovic’s squad for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast is almost complete following the arrival of Denmark-based midfielder Lubambo Musonda and two others. The other two who joined camp in Accra, Ghana, are midfielders Emmanuel Banda from Swedish side Allsvenskan Djurgardens and Rally Bwalya, who plays for Tanzanian side Simba, bringing the number of foreign-based players in camp to 14. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Sydney Mungala said Musonda, of Horsens FC, was the first to arrive at 06:00 hours local time (08:00 Zambian time) while Banda and Bwalya joined camp in the afternoon. Musonda predicted a tough match but is confident the Chipolopolo will do their best to get a desired result. “It will be a tough game but we are so determined and concentrating on Friday’s game, the boys are giving in the best. I am in camp now and I have seen the good spirit in the team and everyone is confident and we will definitely do our best,” he said in an interview with the FAZ media upon arrival in Accra.

Musonda said most of the foreign-based players enjoyed impressive forms at their respective teams in the just-ended season and will strive to replicate the same showing at the national team. He appealed to fans to continue supporting the Chipolopolo.

