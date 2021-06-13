Chipolopolo go at Nile Crocs again

CHISHIMBA BWALYA,Lusaka

THE first game against Sudan on Friday night might have been downgraded to the status of being unofficial, but with the current state of the national team, any match counts.It should even count more for the technical bench, whose positions have weakened considerably as Zambia approach the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in September.The team selections, never mind the results, have not endeared them well with most fans.The fans will even be more alarmed to learn that the technical bench is not able to explain why the displays have been so uninspiring.Against Sudan on Friday,Zambia conceded three times in a shambolic first-half display before a decent second-half showing saw them reduce the margin to 3-2.When queried why it was a growing trend that the team only play well after they concede, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said: “It is something that is really-really hard to explain, but we have fallen behind and led, even in the last match [against Benin] and then like a fish went out of control.“As a technical team, we are recognising where the mistakes are, we are doing the tactical changes. In preparation I can assure you that we have predicted how each opponent CLICK TO READ MORE