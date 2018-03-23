Chipolopolo form cheers Wada

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda says the Chipolopolo showed great character in twice coming back from behind to Zimbabwe in a four-nation tournament.

Zambia beat Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties after battling to a 2-all draw in regulation time in a semi-final match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.

Nyirenda said at a post-match conference that he is happy with the depth in the team ahead of the 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.