STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA have dropped by one rung to 77th position on the FIFA-Coca-Cola world rankings with South Africa topping in the region.

The Chipolopolo have also fallen by a rung in Africa to 16th.

South Africa are among the four teams that will compete at the four nation-tournament billed for Ndola next week.