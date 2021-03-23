Chipolopolo complete

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ALL foreign-based players Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned to face Algeria in Thursday’s encounter have arrived with Austria-based duo Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka bubbling with confidence ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mwepu and Daka alongside Poland-based midfielder Lubambo Musonda arrived on the same flight yesterday afternoon while the South Africa-based duo of midfielders Roderick Kabwe and Augustine Mulenga arrived at midday bringing the number of foreign-based players to 12.

“I am happy that we are here,” Mwepu, who is popularly known as Computer, said.

“Of course we all know that this is the game everybody is looking forward to. This is the game that has everything. If we win this game, then we have a chance to pull out everything in the last game against Zimbabwe.

"All we need is everybody to show character, be aggressive and know that this is all we have. If we lose this, then it's nothing for us, it's done. My urge to the guys is that we play compact, play together and