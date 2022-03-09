Chipolopolo coach starts selection of national team players

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Aljosa Asanovic, appointed at the start of the year, is now getting down to work starting with the process of trying to build his own team with an All-Stars vs The Rest match at Kitwe’s Nkana Stadium today.

Asanovic has the task of leading Zambia back to the Africa Cup of Nations, something that over five coaches who have preceded him, among them fellow expatriates, have failed to do.

Like his predecessors, he will discover that the Chipolopolo coaching job is not a roller coaster.

On Monday, the trainer announced the players for both teams but his selection left some fans questioning why some of the top performers in the league are not on either side.

According to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), both teams are camped in Ndola and will provide the national team coach with more insight on the best of the local talent available.

A FAZ statement said another match will be staged in Lusaka as the final check-up of local players by the national team technical bench.

"Wednesday's match will help Asanovic zero in on local players that will be part of the Chipolopolo that is set to play two international friendly matches on