Chipolopolo coach requests SA camping

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE national team technical bench has requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to camp the Chipolopolo in South Africa ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) second-round qualifier against Botswana.

Chipolopolo interim assistant coach Mumamba Numba said yesterday that the technical bench wants to play some friendlies in South Africa before heading to Francistown to face the Zebras on July 26.