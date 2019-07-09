Sport

Chipolopolo coach requests SA camping

July 9, 2019
1 Min Read
NATIONAL team players training at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Botswana: PICTURE: ROBINSON KUNDA

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
THE national team technical bench has requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to camp the Chipolopolo in South Africa ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) second-round qualifier against Botswana.
Chipolopolo interim assistant coach Mumamba Numba said yesterday that the technical bench wants to play some friendlies in South Africa before heading to Francistown to face the Zebras on July 26.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1