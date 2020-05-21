Chipolopolo coach Micho happy with his stay

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FIVE months into his tenure as Chipolopolo coach, Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says he feels at home in Zambia as everyone has welcomed him with open arms.

Where others would have baulked, the Serbian, who was unveiled as coach in February taking over full time from Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, has gotten down to work despite not having a formal contract.

“I need to express my sincere appreciation to all Zambians, from the President [Edgar Lungu] to the youngest supporter,” he said in an interview. “I want to thank everyone for their hospitality and for counting me as one of them.”

Micho’s statement is even more telling especially that his arrival in the country coincided with one of those toxic moments in local football as the CLICK TO READ MORE