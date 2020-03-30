Chipolopolo coach Micho continues to work behind scenes

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DESPITE the suspension of football activities worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is still busy behind the scenes working with the players through distance coaching.

The Serbian-born coach was busy with the national team in camp and preparing for the Tri-Nations tournament in Uganda, the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana and the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon when football activities were suspended.

But in an effort to keep the communication line open despite not knowing when normal football activities will resume, Micho has been compelled to get active behind the scenes.

"We have still not reached [out] to all the players as we're going gradually [in] accessing players and establishing a good communication bond and